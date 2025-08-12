Icemen Sign 2025 National Champion & Goaltender Cameron Rowe

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with rookie goaltender Cameron Rowe for the 2025-26 season.

Rowe, 24, begins his professional career with the Icemen after winning an NCAA National Championship with Western Michigan University last season. The 6-3, 215-pound netminder posted a 15-2-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and a 0.924 save percentage in 17 outings last season, while also being named to the NCHC's Third All-Star Team.

Rowe finished his collegiate career with an overall record of 69-42-3, with eight shutouts and a 2.66 goals-against average and a 0.905 save percentage split during his three seasons at Western Michigan and two years at the University of Wisconsin. In addition to winning an NCAA National Championship in 2025, Rowe was named to the Big 10's (B1G) All-Rookie Team in 2021, while also winning regular season conference championships in 2021 and 2025.

Prior to his collegiate career, the Wilmette, Illinois resident played three seasons in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers and the U.S. National Program where he won a U17 World Hockey Championships Gold Medal in 2018 and brought home a Bronze Medal at the U18 World Junior Championships.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Cameron Rowe (G)

Louka Henault (D)

Brayden Hislop (D)

Cameron Supryka (D)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Tyler Coffey (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Dalton Duhart (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Craig Martin (F)

