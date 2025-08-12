Forward Jonny Evans Returns to Bison

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed forward Jonny Evans to an ECHL standard player contract.

Evans, 28, was named alternate captain on October 17, 2024. In 30 games with the Bison last season, he compiled 11 points (2g, 9a) with 16 penalty minutes.

The Delta, British Columbia native played the previous three seasons with the Stingrays amassing 34 goals and 54 assists (88 points) in 105 career ECHL games. His 45 points in the 2023-24 season ranked fourth on the team.

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-9, 170 pound forward played four seasons at the University of Connecticut totaling 37 goals and 42 assists (79 points) in 106 collegiate games.

