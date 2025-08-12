Leo Native Signs with Komets

August 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that Leo, Indiana, native Matt Miller has signed a contract for the upcoming season. Forward Zach Jordan has re-signed for another season in Fort Wayne, as well. The Komets now have 18 players under contract for the upcoming season.

Miller, 25, skated last season with the Reading Royals, netting 14 goals with 21 assists for 35 points in 69 games. The 6'3 winger played four seasons in the USHL with Sioux City and Lincoln, before heading to the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he amassed 71 points (38g, 33a) in 127 games. Miller has also skated in eight games in the AHL with Lehigh Valley.

"Bringing another area native to the team is always great to see. Even though Matt is only 25, he has played a lot of hockey and brings a lot to the table and still has so much potential," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy.

Miller will join another area native, Alex Aleardi, on the Komet roster as he will be the 12th player from Northeast Indiana to dress for the Komets in team history.

Jordan, 28, also attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha before turning pro. The 6'3 right-hander was acquired by the Komets in a trade with Jacksonville last season. In 18 games with the Komets, Jordan scored six goals and six assists, while adding 10 points (4g, 6a) in 13 postseason games. The Collinsville, Illinois, native has skated in 174 ECHL games, scoring 56 goals and 43 assists for 99 points with Fort Wayne, Indy, Jacksonville, and Kalamazoo. He has also dressed for 84 games in the AHL with Hartford, Cleveland, Chicago, and Rockford.

"Zach was a big part of our team last season going down the stretch. He also put up some solid numbers in the postseason, so he was another priority for us to bring back for this upcoming season," said Kallechy.

Pre-season roster

Forwards: Alex Aleardi, Nick Deakin-Poot, Jack Gorniak, Josh Groll, Dillon Hamaliuk, Austin Magera, Brandon McNally, Blake Murray, Anthony Petruzzelli, Kirill Tyutyayev, Zach Jordan, Matt Miller

Defensemen: Grant Gabriele, Owen Gallatin, Tyler Inamoto, Dustyn McFaul, Matt Murphy, Harrison Rees

