Thunder Re-Sign Forward Isaiah Fox
August 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Isaiah Fox to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.
Fox, 25, joined the Thunder late last season and totaled three goals and seven assists for ten points in 17 games.
Prior to joining the Thunder, Fox finished his final year at NCAA (D1) Long Island University last season and recorded 16 points (9g, 7a) in 31 games. In 120 games with Long Island University, the Pierrefonds, Quebec native totaled 68 points (36g, 32a) and 204 penalty minutes.
The right-shooting Fox's 34 points in the 2023-24 season led the team. Prior to his collegiate career, the 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward played two years with the North American Hockey League's Maine Nordiques and had 78 points (33g, 45a) in 100 games.
