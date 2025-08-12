Thunder Re-Sign Forward Isaiah Fox

August 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Isaiah Fox

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Isaiah Fox(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Isaiah Fox to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Fox, 25, joined the Thunder late last season and totaled three goals and seven assists for ten points in 17 games.

Prior to joining the Thunder, Fox finished his final year at NCAA (D1) Long Island University last season and recorded 16 points (9g, 7a) in 31 games. In 120 games with Long Island University, the Pierrefonds, Quebec native totaled 68 points (36g, 32a) and 204 penalty minutes.

The right-shooting Fox's 34 points in the 2023-24 season led the team. Prior to his collegiate career, the 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward played two years with the North American Hockey League's Maine Nordiques and had 78 points (33g, 45a) in 100 games.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.