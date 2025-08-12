Josh Atkinson Inks Deal with Swamp Rabbits for 2025-26

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that defenseman Josh Atkinson has signed with the team for the 2025-26 ECHL Season.

Atkinson joins Dustin Geregach, Tristan De Jong, Jordan Power, and Jacob Modry on the back-end, and Austin Saint, Brent Pedersen, Liam Finlay, Ryan O'Reilly, Ryan O'Hara, and Ben Poisson up front for the upcoming campaign. Of the 11 players announced so far, Atkinson is the third new-comer to the roster.

Atkinson joins the Swamp Rabbits after finishing his fourth season in Europe and third with Hungary's Fehérvár AV19 in the ICEHL. The 6'0", 200-pound defenseman notched a half-a-point-per-game average with six goals, 16 assists, and 22 points in 44 games. He added another point, an assist, in seven playoff games.

"Covid presented me with an opportunity four seasons ago to play in Europe. I learned a ton overseas, but I really enjoy the North American game, so I'm excited to be coming back as a Swamp Rabbit and with Coach Costello at the helm," Atkinson said of returning to North America. "I played against Chad and admire not only the competitor he is, but also what he's done to improve and develop players as a coach. Anyone who's watched me play knows I bring speed and skating power to any team I play for, and from that, consistent offense and responsible defense comes with it. Having played in the AHL, the ECHL, especially the South Division, and Europe, I learned many ways to defend, and I look forward to sharing that with our younger guys. Individual success isn't possible without team success, so my expectation is to start strong and build consistency in our game as we navigate the season and its trials"

"Josh is a great defenseman, who's had a very impressive career so far. His passion for the game over the last decade is something that really jumped out to our staff, so we're excited to add that to our locker room," Chad Costello, Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/GM said of his newest veteran blueliner. "Josh has a great balance of skill, speed, and hard-nosed hockey. He can skate with anyone, and his speed and instincts on both sides of the puck allow him to be used in all situations. Swamp Rabbits fans will come to appreciate everything Josh brings to the table for our team and our community. I look forward to working with him this season, as he is a major piece in our quest to bring the Kelly Cup back to the Upstate."

From St. Albert, Alberta, Atkinson, 32, earned 80 points (25g-55ast) in 136 games with the Hungarian side and another seven points (1g-6ast) in 13 DEL games with the Bietigheim Steelers over his last four European campaigns. He last played in North America in the 2020-21 season, and brings 236 games between the AHL with the Iowa Wild and Chicago Wolves (79gp, 13ast), and ECHL with the Atlanta Gladiators and Allen Americans (157gp, 19g-73ast-92pts) over five seasons. Prior to turning pro, Atkinson skated four seasons of college hockey with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, earning 2016 WCHA All-Academic Team honors while racking up 48 points (8g-40ast) in 144 contests. He also played two seasons with the AJHL's Lloydminster Bobcats (112gp, 15g-38ast-53pts).







