Nailers Sign Tyler Burnie

August 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their ninth player signing of the 2025 offseason. Wheeling has signed forward Tyler Burnie to an ECHL contract.

Burnie, 26, enters his second professional season, after suiting up as a rookie with the Rapid City Rush and Allen Americans. Tyler tallied five goals, eight assists, and 13 points in 51 games with Rapid City, then got traded to Allen in March, where he added two goals, four assists, and six points in 14 games. The 6-foot-5 forward made his debut on October 19th at Tulsa, then netted his first goal on the power play against Utah less than a week later on October 25th. Burnie recorded multiple points in a game on three occasions, led by a three-point outing in the penultimate match against Tulsa on April 11th. Tyler also dropped the gloves once, as he challenged Kansas City's Jimmy Mazza on January 17th.

Prior to turning pro, the Washago, Ontario native played three seasons of university hockey at Brock University from 2021-24. Burnie amassed 28 goals, 35 assists, and 63 points in 62 games with the Badgers. Tyler averaged over a point-per-game in each of his final two seasons, and finished second on the team in goals in both campaigns. His best season came in 2023-24, when he was named an OUA West Second Team All-Star with 15 goals, 18 assists, and 33 points in 27 games. Thanks to his time at Brock, Burnie has a connection to the Nailers, as he was teammates with Cole Tymkin for three seasons there, in addition to one season together with the GOJHL's Caledonia Corvairs.

Tyler Burnie and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2025-26 season in Cincinnati on Saturday, October 18th. The first home game is Saturday, November 1st against the Norfolk Admirals.







