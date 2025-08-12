Royals Sign 6'4" Defenseman Jack Page for 2025-26 Season

August 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Jack Page has been signed to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Page, 23, is entering his first professional season following an NCAA career at Boston University where he registered two points (2a), 14 penalty minutes, -1 rating in 28 NCAA games. A native of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Page also played two seasons in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) with the New Jersey Rockets where he totaled 32 points (5g-27a) and 43 penalty minutes in 57 games played.

"I am really looking forward to the season getting going," stated Page. "I can't wait to meet everyone down in Reading."

"Jack is a big defenseman who is mobile for his size and defends very well," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "He is a high character kid and that's what we are looking for."

The 6'4", 194-pound, left-shot defenseman attended the Philadelphia Flyers 2024 Development Camp and played for the Jamestown Rebels in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). Prior to Jamestown, Page captured two Flyers Cup A titles with Bayard Rustin High School (2017 & 2019), as well as skated for the Philadelphia Little Flyers.

Jack is also the son of former Wells Fargo Center president John Page.

Royals 2025-26 roster:

Forwards (6): Jacob Frasca, Jordan Frasca, Kyle Haskins, Connor McMenamin, Jeremy Michel, Patrick Moynihan

Defensemen (2): Nick Carabin, Jack Page







