Gladiators Sign Forward Ryley Appelt

August 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Tuesday evening that the club has signed forward Ryley Appelt for the 2025-26 season.

Appelt, 25, signs with the Gladiators for his first season of professional hockey after completing a four-year collegiate career at Grant MacEwan University. The native of Edmonton, AB, notched 9 goals and 4 assists during his time with the Griffins, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist in 25 games last season.

The 6'3", 200-pound forward is a versatile player that brings size and grit to the Gladiators lineup, with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn, saying, "Ryley is a big and tough forward that can play the middle or wing. He is a physical player that will stick up for his teammates and do whatever it takes to win." He added, "Ryley moves very well for a big guy and uses that skating ability effectively on the forecheck. We're excited to add Ryley to our group and help him develop through his first season of pro hockey."

Ryley Appelt joins Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Nolan, Connor Galloway, Isak Walther, Brenden Datema, Peter Morgan, and Joey Cipollone as Gladiators who have signed for the 2025-26 season.

