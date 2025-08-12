Florida Re-Sign Forward Craig Needham

August 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have re-signed forward Craig Needham to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Needham, 26, completed his first full season with the Everblades last year, scoring eight goals and adding ten assists over 63 games. During the playoffs, he got one goal in 15 games.

Before turning pro, the Medford, Massachusetts local played five seasons at Providence College before joining Florida. Over those five years, he had 14 goals and 21 assists in 160 games. Needham played junior hockey with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms, serving as the team's captain in his second season.







