Steelheads Re-Sign Defenseman Jason Horvath
August 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Jason Horvath to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.
Horvath, 25, enters his fourth professional season, second with Idaho, after skating in 22 games for the Steelheads last year notching 12 assists. The 6-foot-1, 198lb left-handed shooting defender played 10 games with the Maine Mariners before being traded to the Reading Royals. Horvath was acquired by the Steelheads from the Royals for future considerations on Jan. 14.
The Russell, ON native has played parts of four seasons in the ECHL appearing in 114 career games collecting 37 points (2G, 35A) spending time with Idaho, Maine, Trois-Rivières, and Rapid City.
Prior to professional hockey, Horvath spend four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2017-21 splitting time with Shawnigan and Halifax totaling 64 points (10G, 54A) in 209 career games with 199 penalty minutes.
The Idaho Steelheads kick-off their 27th on ice season October 17th at Tahoe and will host the Utah Grizzlies on October 24th for their home opener. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for Steelheads ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.
ECHL Stories from August 12, 2025
- Nathan Torchia Returns to the Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Leo Native Signs with Komets - Fort Wayne Komets
- Steelheads Re-Sign Defenseman Jason Horvath - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Re-Sign Forward Isaiah Fox - Adirondack Thunder
- Florida Re-Sign Forward Craig Needham - Florida Everblades
- Forward Jonny Evans Returns to Bison - Bloomington Bison
- Icemen Sign 2025 National Champion & Goaltender Cameron Rowe - Jacksonville Icemen
- Nailers Sign Tyler Burnie - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Sign 6'4" Defenseman Jack Page for 2025-26 Season - Reading Royals
- Josh Atkinson Inks Deal with Swamp Rabbits for 2025-26 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Re-Sign Defenseman Jason Horvath
- Steelheads Sign Two-Time Kelly Cup Champion Defenseman Sam Jardine
- Last Season's Leading Goal Scorer, Brendan Hoffmann, Re-Signs with Steelheads
- Mason Nevers Returns for Rookie Season with Steelheads
- Ty Pelton-Byce Returns for Fourth Season with Steelheads