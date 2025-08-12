Steelheads Re-Sign Defenseman Jason Horvath

August 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Jason Horvath to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Horvath, 25, enters his fourth professional season, second with Idaho, after skating in 22 games for the Steelheads last year notching 12 assists. The 6-foot-1, 198lb left-handed shooting defender played 10 games with the Maine Mariners before being traded to the Reading Royals. Horvath was acquired by the Steelheads from the Royals for future considerations on Jan. 14.

The Russell, ON native has played parts of four seasons in the ECHL appearing in 114 career games collecting 37 points (2G, 35A) spending time with Idaho, Maine, Trois-Rivières, and Rapid City.

Prior to professional hockey, Horvath spend four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2017-21 splitting time with Shawnigan and Halifax totaling 64 points (10G, 54A) in 209 career games with 199 penalty minutes.

The Idaho Steelheads kick-off their 27th on ice season October 17th at Tahoe and will host the Utah Grizzlies on October 24th for their home opener. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for Steelheads ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.







ECHL Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.