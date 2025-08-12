Nathan Torchia Returns to the Rush

August 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday the signing of goaltender Nathan Torchia for the 2025-26 season. Torchia is set to begin his first full professional season.

Torchia, 25, signed with the Rush on March 19th after completing his collegiate career at the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ontario. Torchia played three games with Rapid City and started two, competing to a 1-1 record and 4.08 goals-against average in the limited sample size. He saved his best start for last, a 44-save victory against Utah on April 9th.

"I am so excited to be back in Rapid City and play in front of these amazing fans," said Torchia. "The support I was shown last year when I joined late in the season was phenomenal and made me feel right at home. I can't wait to help push this team back into playoff contention, show the fans and organization what I'm about, and show everyone the passion I play with."

Torchia excelled over four years collegiately at Windsor; he played 78 games, compiled a 45-27-4 record, and posted a goals-against average under three in each season. He faced off against fellow Rush goaltender Christian Propp (Wilfrid Laurier University) six times over three seasons.

The Baden, Ontario native was named Team MVP in 2024 and USports Goaltender of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

"Nathan is an excellent goaltender who comes out of college and has a history of being a winner," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He got a taste of pro hockey at the end of last year and will compete for a starting spot this year."

Torchia's father, Mike, played professional hockey in the U.S. for seven seasons, including six games with the Dallas Stars during the 1994-95 season.

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (5): Ryan Wagner, Parker Bowman, Jonathan Yantsis, Chaz Smedsrud, Cameron Buhl

Defensemen (2): Billy Constantinou, Mitchell Smith

Goaltenders (2): Christian Propp, Nathan Torchia

