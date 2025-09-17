Icemen Bring on Defenseman Jaden Condotta

Published on September 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jaden Condotta for the 2025-26 season.

Condotta, 24, began his professional career last spring appearing in two games with the Indy Fuel (ECHL). Prior to joining Indy, the 6-0, 195-pound rookie defenseman finished a productive final season at Toronto Metropolitan University, collecting 23 points (5g, 18a) in 28 games played.

Condotta, also played one collegiate season at Aurora where he registered 14 points (6g, 8a) in 29 games. While at Aurora, he was named to the NCAA Division-III (NCHA) All-Conference team and All-Freshman team for the 2022-23 season.

Prior to his collegiate career, the Georgetown, Ontario resident played three seasons with his hometown Georgetown Raiders in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). He also played one season with the North York Rangers. In total, Condotta posted 104 points (12g, 92a) with 213 penalty minutes in 218 OJHL games from 2017-2021.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2025-26 season:

Cameron Rowe (G)

Adrien Beraldo (D)

Jaden Condotta (D)

Louka Henault (D)

Brayden Hislop (D)

Taos Jordan (D)

Cameron Supryka (D)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D)

Patrick Bajkov (F)

Christopher Brown (F)

Tyler Coffey (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Dalton Duhart (F)

Nathan Dunkley (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Bennett MacArthur (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Ashton Stockie (F)

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale! The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







