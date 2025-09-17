Steelheads Acquire Defenseman Matt Anderson in Trade from Toledo Walleye

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has received defenseman Matt Anderson from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for forward Denis Smirnov.

Anderson, 26, enters his fourth professional season after spending time last year in the ECHL and AHL. He collected 11 points (2G, 9A) in 27 regular season games for the Toledo Walleye while recording 10 points (7G, 3A) in 20 Kelly Cup Playoff games. Anderson played one game with the AHL's Utica Comets while tallying an assist in four games with the Toronto Marlies. During the 2023-24 campaign the 6-foot, 195lb left-handed shooting defender finished second among Toledo defenders with 34 points (13G, 21A) in 68 games while notching nine points (3G, 6A) in 14 Kelly Cup Playoff games. He registered three assists in three games for the AHL's Marlies. As a rookie in 2022-23 he finished third among South Carolina Stingrays defensemen with 28 points (6G, 22A) in 57 games.

Prior to professional hockey, the Shakopee, MN native played five seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth where he helped the Bulldogs capture back-to-back NCAA National Championships (2018, 2019) with fellow Steelhead, Jade Miller. He appeared in 181 career games accumulating 28 points (3G, 25A). He played parts of two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Green Bay Gamblers from 2016-17.

The Idaho Steelheads kick-off their 28th on ice season October 17th at Tahoe and will host the Utah Grizzlies on October 24th for their home opener. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for Steelheads ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







