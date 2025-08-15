Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Forward Anthony Rinaldi

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed veteran forward Anthony Rinaldi for the 2025-26 season.

Rinaldi, 29, joins the Gargoyles following a standout season with the Tilburg Trappers of Germany's Oberliga, where he recorded 50 points (24G, 26A) in just 39 games. The 6-foot, 190-pound winger brings a well-traveled resume to Greensboro, with professional experience across the ECHL, AHL, France's Ligue Magnus, the UK's EIHL, and Germany.

"After a strong season over in Europe, Anthony wants to come back to North America, and to where he resides in North Carolina. A couple years back, when he was in Greenville, my team played them and I knew that he was a great player," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "He was recognized early by our staff as a great addition here in Greensboro. He plays with a lot of pace, energy, and speed that will have the crowd jumping out of their seats. We are excited to add him to our group."

A native of Pierrefonds, Quebec, Rinaldi previously played parts of two seasons in the ECHL with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, tallying 57 points (22g, 35a) in 88 career games. His time in Greenville included a 35-point campaign in 2021-22 and a brief call-up to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Prior to turning pro, Rinaldi played four seasons at Union College (ECAC), where he amassed 84 points (40g, 44a) in 140 games. He enjoyed a breakout sophomore season in 2017-18, posting 17 goals and 28 points in 36 games. His junior career included stops in the BCHL with the Nanaimo Clippers and in the OJHL with the Kingston Voyageurs, where he registered 73 points in 52 games during his final season of junior hockey.

"I'm thrilled to join the Greensboro Gargoyles for their inaugural season. Having already moved to North Carolina with my fiancee, the opportunity to play for an organization with such a rich history and a passionate fanbase is truly exciting," said Rinaldi. "I'm eager to contribute to the team's success and to become part of the Greensboro community. I look forward to meeting the fans and making this season one to remember."

The following is a list of players the Gargoyles have signed for the 2025-26 season:

Logan Nelson (F)

Luke Mylymok (F)

Wade Murphy (F)

Patrick Newell (F)

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







