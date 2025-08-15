Americans Announce Two Returning Players

Published on August 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson are proud to announce the signing of defenseman Quinn Warmuth, and forward Michael Gildon for the 2025-2026 season.

"Michael (Gildon) outscored multiple NHL players, including Trevor Zegras, while he played on the U.S. National Under 17 Team," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "He should be a point producing player. Quinn (Warmuth) turned out to be one of those diamonds in the rough, scoring seven goals with limited PP time last season."

Warmuth put up impressive numbers during his rookie campaign with 17 points in 55 games. The Ohio native played his collegiate hockey at Robert Morris University, for two seasons (19-20 and 20-21), and SUNY-Oswego, for three seasons (21-22, -22-23, and 23-24).

" I am extremely excited to be back in Allen for another season," noted Quinn Warmuth. "Coach Martinson brings a long tradition of winning and experience to the team that will be crucial to our success. With a great leadership group and players that are already signed, I look forward to being a part of bringing the Americans back to the standard of success its fans deserve and expect."

Michael Gildon is a local product who joined the Americans last season in a trade with Fort Wayne. The Plano, Texas, resident played in 14 games last season for the Americans. He played his collegiate hockey at The Ohio State University, from 2020 to 2024.

He was also a part of the US National Under 18 team (NAHL) in 2018-2019 where he had 29 points in 26 games (13 goals and 16 assists). He also played for the US National Under 17 team in 2017-2018 (23 points in 34 games).

"It means the world to me to be playing professional hockey for the team I grew up watching," said Michael Gildon. "To have that opportunity to play in front of my family, friends, and the community that raised me, is incredibly special. I'm proud to represent Allen, and ready to give everything I've got to this team and this city."

The Americans will begin their 17th season of professional hockey this October. The home opener is on Friday, October 24th against the Kansas City Mavericks.







