Ghost Pirates Sign Sullivan, Suda for 2025-26 Season

Published on August 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Friday the team has signed forward Ryan Sullivan and defenseman Michael Suda to ECHL contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Sullivan, 25, joined the Ghost Pirates in early March, appearing in 15 games, recording three assists. Before turning pro, Sullivan notched six goals and four assists in 34 games with the Miami University RedHawks in 2024-25, serving as the team's captain.

The Grosse Pointe, MI, native began his collegiate career with UMass Amherst, capturing an NCAA championship in 2020-21. Following three years with the Minutemen, he transferred to Miami, where he played two seasons.

Suda, 23, signed with Savannah in April, suiting up for six games for the Ghost Pirates in 2024-25. The Cheektowaga, NY, native scored his first professional goal on April 5 against the Florida Everblades. The Cheektowaga, NY, native played for Cornell University from 2021-25, suiting up for 107 games with the Big Red. Suda registered 23 points (one goal, 22 assists) in college.

Sullivan and Suda join defensemen Keaton Pehrson and Chris Lipe, as well as forwards Mitchell Russell, Logan Drevitch, Connor Gregga, Kyle Jeffers, Nick Granowicz and Liam Walsh as players signed to ECHL contracts by the Ghost Pirates for the 2025-26 season.







