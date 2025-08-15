Forward Jordan Ernst Joins Walleye for 2025-26 Season

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Forward Jordan Ernst joins the Walleye for his first season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Ernst, of Mokena, Illinois, enters the Pond for his first ECHL action since the 2021-22 season when he was with Tulsa. He has spent a majority of the previous four seasons with the Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL. The 28-year-old tallied 57 points (37G, 20A), 46 penalty minutes, and a +17 in 55 games with Peoria last season.

Ernst has previously played in both the AHL and ECHL. In his previous ECHL action, Ernst posted 25 points (11G, 14A), 48 penalty minutes, and a -2 over 93 games in two seasons, spending time with Tulsa and Kansas City. He has skated in just one AHL game with Stockton. Over six SPHL seasons, the wing has accumulated 188 points (112G, 76A), 252 penalty minutes, and a +48 in 241 games over five seasons with Peoria and one with Pensacola. Prior to his pro career, Ernst skated two OHL seasons with Sarnia, tallying 83 points (35G, 48A), 112 penalty minutes, and a -7 in 135 games, as well as one collegiate season at BGSU, picking up two assists, 16 penalty minutes, and a +1 in 15 games.







