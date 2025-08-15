Icemen Acquire Forward Nathan Dunkley from Kansas City

Forward Nathan Dunkley with the Kansas City Mavericks

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has acquired forward Nathan Dunkley from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for future considerations. In addition, Dunkley is under contract with the Icemen for the 2025-26.

Dunkley, 25, joins the Icemen after posting 12 points (7g, 5a) in 15 games played with the Mavericks last season, while also logging four points in 11 postseason appearances. Prior to his time in Kansas City last spring, the 5-11, 181-pound rookie forward had also registered 33 points (18g, 15a) in 26 outings during his senior season at St. Mary's University (AUS).

Dunkley totaled 97 points (42g, 55a) in 102 career games during his collegiate career at St. Mary's. Prior to college, the Campbellford, Ontario resident compiled 175 points (63g, 112a) in 247 career games split in time with the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Kingston Frontenacs and the London Knights.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2025-26 season:

Cameron Rowe (G)

Louka Henault (D)

Brayden Hislop (D)

Cameron Supryka (D)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Tyler Coffey (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Dalton Duhart (F)

Nathan Dunkley (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Craig Martin (F)

