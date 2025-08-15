Thunder Add Veteran Defenseman Jacob Graves

Published on August 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Defenseman Jacob Graves with the South Carolina Stingrays

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Jacob Graves to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Graves, 30, joins the Thunder after playing 51 games last season with the South Carolina Stingrays and served as the team's captain. The Barrie, Ontario native recorded 13 points (3g, 10a) and helped the Stingrays capture the Brabham Cup, which is awarded annually to the ECHL team that finishes with the best record in the regular season.

In a total of 378 regular-season ECHL games with Cincinnati, Quad City, Norfolk, Reading, Florida, Wichita, Atlanta, Fort Wayne, Toledo and South Carolina, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman had 85 points (14g, 71a) and 757 penalty minutes.

Graves has played in 42 regular-season American Hockey League games with the Cleveland Monsters and has eight points and 58 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, the right-shooting Graves played in the Ontario Hockey League for Mississauga, Kingston, Oshawa and London and helped the Knights win an OHL Championship and Memorial Cup Championship in 2015-16.

