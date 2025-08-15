Worcester Railers HC Sign Anthony Callin for 2025-26 Season

Published on August 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Anthony Callin to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Callin, 26, returns to Worcester for his third season of professional hockey, and his third as a Railer. In 65 games with Worcester during the 2024-25 season, Callin had 48 points (24G, 24A), 47 of which came in his final 50 games of the season. Callin is third all-time in Railers franchise history in games played (145), goals scored (40), points scored (104), and is fourth in assists (64). The Middleton, WI native earned his first American Hockey League call-up with the Springfield Thunderbirds on December 31st, 2024. Callin played alongside older brother and former Railer Drew Callin, who played in Worcester across parts of three seasons.

"Cal is a top player for us," Tuzzolino said. "He plays in every situation and is heavily relied on. Cal has a very high-end skill set that compliments this group well.

"Off the ice, he is a very important piece of our leadership group. He has a very positive, energetic outlook and brings heart and compete every day. We are really looking forward to having Anthony again this year."

In his five seasons at Clarkson University playing collegiate hockey, the 6'0", 183 lb forward scored 70 points (34G, 36A) in 147 games played. Prior to collegiate hockey, Callin played three seasons for the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League, where he scored 39 points (19G, 20A) in 99 games.

"Everyone wants to be back," Callin said. "We were on the cusp last year trying to figure out some stuff and it took too long to figure it out. Guys want to build off of that second half from last year. Everyone knows that if we keep building from that, we're going to be good to go right from the first night."

The Railers have announced seventeen players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Callin joins Tanner Schachle, Porter Schachle, Noah Kane, Kabore Dunn, Riley Piercey, Darien Kielb, Matt DeMelis, Ryan Mahshie, Jake Stevens, Kolby Johnson, Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the seventeenth signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

