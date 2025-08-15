Jarid Lukosevicius Brings Scoring Touch to Orlando Solar Bears for 2025-26 Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, proud affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the club has signed forward  Jarid Lukosevicius  to a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Lukosevicius (LOO-kuh-SAVAGE-is), 30, brings a wealth of pro experience to Orlando, having appeared in 199 professional games across the American Hockey League and ECHL. The Squamish, British Columbia native most recently skated in Slovakia during the 2024-25 season for Vlci Zilina and HK Dukla Michalovce. In 36 games, the 5-foot-10, 194-pound forward tallied 23 points (10g-13a) in 36 games.

Lukosevicius also brings AHL experience with stops in Abbotsford, Belleville, and Grand Rapids. He began his pro career in 2019 following his senior year at University of Denver.

Prior to turning pro, Lukosevicius played four seasons with the Pioneers, leading them to a national championship in 2017, where he was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Frozen Four. He recorded 105 points (62g-43a) in 158 collegiate games.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Jarid Lukosevicius

DEFENSEMEN: Logan Britt

