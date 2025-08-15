Thunder Send Defenseman Ryan Conroy to Atlanta

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has dealt defenseman Ryan Conroy to the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for Future Considerations.

Conroy, 24, played in 80 games with the Thunder over the past two seasons and recorded 31 points (9g, 22a) and 97 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the left-shooting defenseman recorded 13 points (2 goals, 11 assists) in 30 games played with Yale University. In 91 total regular-season games for the Bulldogs, Conroy had 18 points (2 goals, 16 assists) and 68 penalty minutes.

