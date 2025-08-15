Atlanta Acquires Defenseman Ryan Conroy from Adirondack

Duluth, GA - Atlanta Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn, announced on Friday that the team has acquired defenseman Ryan Conroy from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for future considerations.

Conroy, 24, is coming off his first full season of professional hockey, where he scored 8 goals and 21 assists for 29 points in 71 games. The 5'9" 185-pound defenseman's 29 points led all Thunder defensemen in 2024-25 and were the third most amongst Adirondack skaters.

The native of Chestermere, AB, joined the Thunder toward the end of the 2023-24 season, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist in 9 regular season games and 3 assists in 9 playoff games in his first taste of professional hockey. Prior to his time in Adirondack, Conroy spent three seasons playing NCAA Division I hockey at Yale University, scoring 3 goals and 19 assists in 91 games with the Bulldogs from 2021-2024.

"We're very fortunate to be able to acquire Ryan. He's the type of person and player that we want as a part of our organization," said Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn. "Ryan plays a hard and tough game on the backend. Coming off a very good rookie season, he uses his skating and puck moving ability to jump into the play and create offensively," he said. Ginn continued to say, "We are looking forward to Ryan continuing to build and are excited to welcome him to Atlanta."

With the trade, the Gladiators have signed Ryan Conroy to a Standard Player Contract for the 2025-26 season.

