Rookie Forward Matt Crasa Signs with Norfolk

Published on August 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals forward Matt Crasa

Norfolk, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Matt Crasa to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Crasa, 24, is the eighth forward to officially sign with Norfolk for the upcoming season.

The New York native joined the Admirals on an amateur tryout contract on March 20 and made his professional debut two nights later in Reading. In his first game, Crasa had one assist in a 4-1 victory over the Royals.

Eight days later, he put together not just his first ECHL goal, but his first multi-point performance as a professional.

Crasa later signed a standard player contract following his tryout with the team. All told, Crasa played in 11 regular-season games with five points (2 goals, 3 assists) and six Kelly Cup Playoff games.

"Matt showcased the ability to play up and down our lineup," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He's an interesting player who shows a knack for big-time plays at big moments in games."

Crasa played four years at UMass-Lowell, where he posted more than 10 points in each of his seasons with the River Hawks.

The 2025-26 Admirals roster now consists of 10 players eight forwards, two defensemen):

D - Carson Musser

D - Josh McDougall

F - Brandon Osmundson

F - Grant Hebert

F - Jace Isley

F - Sean Montgomery

F - German Yavash

F - Marko Reifenberger

F - Jack O'Leary

F - Matt Crasa

