Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Forward Patrick Newell

August 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, have announced the signing of forward Patrick Newell for the 2025-26 season.

Newell joins the Gargoyles with three seasons of AHL experience, having appeared in 87 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack. Over the past two seasons, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound winger has played 85 ECHL games, skating for the Orlando Solar Bears in 2023-24 before joining the Tahoe Knight Monsters in 2024-25. He recorded a career-high 38 points (10G, 28A) in 67 appearances with Tahoe last season.

"I'm excited to get down there and get this season started. I have heard nothing but good things about the city and fanbase," said Newell.

A native of Thousand Oaks, California, Newell played four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at St. Cloud State University, where he tallied 120 career points. He was a key contributor to the Huskies' success, earning recognition for his offensive creativity and strong two-way play before turning professional.

"Patrick is a player that has played in the American Hockey League, and will be looked upon as a leader here in Greensboro," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "I watched him play last season in Tahoe, and he has the opportunity to keep progressing and improve his all around game with us."

Newell joins the forward core, adding to signed players Logan Nelson, Luke Mylymok, and Wade Murphy. Newell and Nelson were teammates in Tahoe last season. "It'll be awesome getting to play with Nelly again and have a coach like Burtie behind the bench. I'm looking forward to the challenge and making this season a special one," said Newell.

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.