Speedster Jack O'Leary Re-Signs with the Admirals

Norfolk Admirals forward Jack O'Leary

Norfolk, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Jack O'Leary to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

O'Leary, 25, is the seventh forward to officially sign with Norfolk for the upcoming season.

The New York native completed his four-year collegiate career at Cornell University. In his senior season, O'Leary had 17 points (8 goals, 9 assists). In all four seasons, he finished in plus figures with the Big Red.

O'Leary signed an amateur tryout contract with the Admirals on April 4. After completing the tryout, he then signed a standard player contract for the remainder of the season. He played in six regular-season games and nine playoff contests. He scored his first professional goal in Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals against Wheeling.

"Jack will be counted on being the driver of our team in the speed and energy category," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "Getting under the opponent's skin will be a given for him, along with his lateral quickness and always having a nose for the net."

The 2025-26 Admirals roster now consists of nine players seven forwards, two defensemen):

D - Carson Musser

D - Josh McDougall

F - Brandon Osmundson

F - Grant Hebert

F - Jace Isley

F - Sean Montgomery

F - German Yavash

F - Marko Reifenberger

F - Jack O'Leary

