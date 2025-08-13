Walleye Welcome Forward Chad Hillebrand to the Pond for 2025-26
August 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Forward Chad Hillebrand is set for his first season in Toledo and third as a professional after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.
Hillebrand, of Skokie, Illinois, spent time in both the AHL and ECHL last season. He played a majority of his season with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, tallying four points (2G, 2A) and 34 penalty minutes in 21 games. The 6'4" forward also posted four points (1G, 3A), four penalty minutes, and a -3 in nine games with the Utah Grizzlies.
Hillebrand has played just 32 games as a professional in his young career. His ECHL action with Utah last season is the only of his career, but has tallied four points (2G, 2A) and 34 penalty minutes across 23 AHL games over two seasons with Colorado. Prior to turning pro, Hillebrand played four seasons at Western Michigan University, accumulating 52 points (17G, 35A), 95 penalty minutes, and a +31 in 109 games as a Bronco. He also played under Head Coach Pat Mikesch during the 2019-20 season as a member of the Green Bay Gamblers, posting 23 points (13G, 10A), 32 penalty minutes, and a +11 in 42 games that season.
