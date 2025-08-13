Florida Agree to Terms with Goaltender Logan Terness

August 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with goaltender Logan Terness on a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Terness, 22, finished her collegiate careers at Ohio State last season. In his final year, the Burnaby, BC native went 12-10-1 with a 2.46 goals against average and 9.17 save percentage in 25 games for the Buckeyes. Terness finished his NCAA days with a 32-29-6 record, 2.73 GAA, .911 save percentage, and two shutouts in 70 games for the Buckeyes and University of Connecticut. While Terness did sign a contract with the AHL's Texas Stars last season after completing his college season, the left catching netminder did not play any games for the Stars.

Terness played junior hockey with the BCHL's Trail Smoke Eaters.







ECHL Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.