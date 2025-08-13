Riley McCourt Re-Joins Walleye for 2025-26 Season

August 13, 2025

TOLEDO, OH - Defenseman Riley McCourt re-joins the Walleye for his third season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

McCourt, the native of St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, returns to Toledo after spending the 2024-25 season across the Atlantic with the Augsburger Panther (Germany) of the DEL. The 25-year-old tallied 22 points (4G, 18A), 57 penalty minutes, and a -6 in 50 games during the 2024-25 season. McCourt returns to the Walleye as the record holder for assists in a single season by a defenseman, racking up 44 apples during the 2023-24 season. The blue-liner has a chance to set a few franchise defenseman records, as he currently sits at 78 points (14G, 64A), 151 penalty minutes, and a +49 in 107 games with Toledo. He sits in second place in both points (Simon Denis, 100) and assists (Denis, 77) as well as tying for sixth-most goals by a defenseman (Denis, 23) and 15th overall in penalty minutes (Bryan Moore, 246).

McCourt has accumulated 137 points (31G, 106A), 274 penalty minutes, and a +50 in 234 professional games between the ECHL, AHL, and DEL. Most of his pro action has come in the ECHL, totaling 113 points (26G, 87A), 215 penalty minutes, and a +59 over 173 games split between Toledo, Newfoundland, and Wichita. In 11 AHL games, he posted two points (1G, 1A), two penalty minutes, and a -3, spending time with Toronto and Colorado. His 2024-25 season with Augsburger is his lone DEL action, totaling 22 points (4G, 18A), 57 penalty minutes, and a -6 in 50 games.

Prior to turning pro, McCourt played four OHL seasons and two collegiate seasons. In his four OHL seasons, he racked up 117 points (30G, 87A), 114 penalty minutes, and a -53 over 175 games with Flint and Hamilton. He played two collegiate seasons at Ridley College, collecting nine points (1G, 8A) and ten penalty minutes in 11 collegiate games.







