Solar Bears Agree to Terms with Forward Carson Focht

August 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, has signed forward Carson Focht (FOKE) to a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Focht, 25, enters his second season with the Solar Bears and sixth professional season after appearing in seven games for the Bears last season, scoring one goal and one assist.

The Regina, Saskatchewan native appeared in 43 games for the Tulsa Oilers during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring 22 points (8g-14) and appeared in two American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Henderson Silver Knights.

In total, the 6-foot, 180-pound forward has appeared in 99 ECHL games over three seasons with Kalamazoo, Florida, Tulsa and Orlando, scoring 48 points (15g-33a) and 74 AHL games over four seasons with Utica, Abbotsford and Henderson scoring 24 points (9g-15a).

Prior to his professional career, Focht played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with Tri-City and Calgary. In 262 games, Focht tallied 161 points (74g-87a).

Focht was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round, 133rd overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi,

DEFENSEMEN: Logan Britt

