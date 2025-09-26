Rookie Luke Bast Joins Solar Bears for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of rookie defenseman Luke Bast to a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Bast, 24, enters his first professional season after four collegiate years with University of North Dakota (2021-2023) and University of Minnesota-Duluth (2023-2025). The Red Deer, Alberta native appeared in 15 games during the 2024-25 season for the Bulldogs, scoring one assist and two penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-10, 178-pound rearguard also played four seasons of junior hockey for the Waterloo Black Hawks (2019-2021) in the USHL and the Brooks Bandits of the AJHL (2017-2019). Bast helped the Bandits win the 2018-19 AJHL Championship by scoring 35 points from the back end and adding nine points in 15 games in the playoffs. Following the 2017-18 campaign, Bast was voted AJHL South Division All-Rookie Team.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Andrew Bruder, Tyler Drevitch, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Peter Laviolette III, Aaron Luchuk, Jarid Lukosevicius, Keanan Stewart, Alex Tonge

DEFENSEMEN: Nick Anderson, Luke Bast, J.C. Brassard, Logan Britt, Davis Bunz, Tony Follmer, Cody Schiavon

GOALTENDERS: Jon Gillies, Ethan Langenegger







ECHL Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.