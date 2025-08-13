Forward Matt Salhany Returns to Adirondack

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Matt Salhany to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Salhany, 32, returns to Adirondack after spending the last five seasons overseas and 11 games with the Jacksonville Icemen in the 2022-23 campaign. Last year in France, Salhany finished second on the team in points, totaling 38 points (17g, 21a) in 43 games with Marseille.

The Warwick, Rhode Island native played two seasons in Adirondack and put together back-to-back career years, including 51 points (26g, 25a) in 62 games during the 2019-20 campaign. In 159 ECHL games with Reading, South Carolina, Jacksonville and Adirondack, Salhany has 101 points (45g, 56a).

"I knew that when I left North America to play overseas that someday I would return and put on the Thunder sweater again," said Salhany. "After many conversations with Jeff, Sylvain, and Ben, I am confident that the organization is in the right hands and that we all share the same goal of getting the Thunder back to the top echelon of the league. I am so excited to return to Glens Falls and to get the barn rocking again in the fall. I'm looking forward to reuniting with you all very soon!"

Prior to turning pro in 2017, Salhany attended the University of Alabama-Huntsville where he put up 43 points in 137 games during his four-year college career. Salhany also served as the team's captain during his senior season.

