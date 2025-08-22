Darby Llewellyn Signs with the Walleye for 2025-26

Published on August 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Forward Darby Llewellyn swims west for his first season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Llewellyn, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, joins the Walleye after spending last season with the Indy Fuel. He posted 17 points (10G, 7A), 32 penalty minutes, and a -6 in 63 games before skating in four playoff games last season. The 29-year-old has spent a majority of his pro career in the ECHL, accumulating 97 points (43G, 54A), 274, penalty minutes and a -14 over 300 games, spending time with Atlanta, Rapid City, Tulsa, Kalamazoo, and parts of the last three seasons with Indy.

He has also played in Sweden (12GP, 4G, 8A, 12Pts, 14PIMS, +8), Norway (19GP, 18G, 18A, 36Pts, 20PIMS, +26), and the Czech Republic (54GP, 18G, 14A, 32Pts, 78PIMS, +11). Prior to turning pro, Llewellyn skated five years with Kitchener of the OHL, including two as an alternate captain. Over those five seasons, he totaled 171 points (95G, 76A), 200 penalty minutes, and a +3 in 301 games as a Ranger.







ECHL Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.