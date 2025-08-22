Americans Sign Top Line Forward

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson, are proud to announce the signing of forward Carter Savoie, to a contract for the 2025-2026 season.

Carter Savoie is a former fourth round draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He's played in 171 professional hockey games. 109 of those games at the American Hockey League level with the Bakersfield Condors, from 2022 to 2024. He had 22 points in 63 games finishing a plus 22 in the 2023-2024 season.

"Carter (Savoie) is a goal scorer, and I expect him to be at the top of the league," noted Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "This signing wouldn't happen without a hard-working partnership that has genuine upward opportunity. Carter had the luxury of picking any place in the league to play and he chose the Americans. We are looking forward to announcing where he's going to camp and the process that allowed us to land him."

Savoie was a part of a talented University of Denver squad in both 2021 and 2022. He finished second on the team in scoring both years. He is a former teammate of Hank Crone at Denver.

In 2024-2025 he played with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL), where he led the team in goals with 24, in 57 games.

Carter Savoie joins Jackson Decker, who was announced earlier today, along with Harrison Blaisdell, Hudson Wilson, Quinn Warmuth, Michael Gildon, Brayden Watts, Colton Hargrove, Spencer Asuchak, Thomas Caron, Brad Morrison, Matt Register, Kevin Spinozzi, Anthony Costantini, and Marco Costantini as announced players on the Americans 2025-2026 roster. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements to come.

