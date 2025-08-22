Ghost Pirates Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team's promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season. This year will feature over 20 themes, including extraordinary celebrations and entertainment at Enmarket Arena. Dates, opponents and times are subject to change.

Opening Weekend - October 17, 18

The wait is over - hockey is back in Savannah! Join us at Enmarket Arena for Opening Weekend, kicking off our fourth season in franchise history with two home games against the Norfolk Admirals and Greenville Swamp Rabbits!

Waggin' Wednesdays - November 5, February 11

It's a paws-itively fun night! Bring your four-legged friends for Waggin' Wednesday, featuring special activities for pups and their people.

Pink in the Rink, presented by Memorial Health - October 25

Together we fight, together we hope. Be part of Pink in the Rink at Enmarket Arena as we light up the night against the Jacksonville Icemen in support of breast cancer awareness, presented by Memorial Health.

Marvel Night ft. Spiderman - November 5

Heroes unite at Enmarket Arena as the Ghost Pirates host the Icemen! Join us for Marvel Night, where Spider-Man swings in for an action-packed evening of superhero excitement!

Alzheimer's Awareness Night, presented by Harris Lowry Manton - November 8

A night of honor and hope. Join us as we dedicate Alzheimer's Awareness Night against the Atlanta Gladiators to raising support and awareness for all those impacted, presented by Harris Lowry Manton.

First Responders Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union & Chatham EMS - December 5

It's a night of gratitude and great hockey! Join us for First Responders Night, featuring special tributes to our local fire, police, & EMS heroes as the Ghost Pirates take on the South Carolina Stingrays, presented by VyStar Credit Union and Chatham EMS.

Country Night - December 6

Boots, hats, and hockey! It's Country Night at Enmarket Arena against the Orlando Solar Bears - a night full of southern charm, live country vibes, and Ghost Pirates hockey that'll have y'all stompin' and clappin'.

Holiday Celebration - December 20

'Tis the season for hockey! Celebrate the holidays at Enmarket Arena with festive cheer, holiday fun, and a night of Ghost Pirates action with the Florida Everblades in town.

Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Memorial Health & Publix - December 21

Get ready to toss those teddies! Bring stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the first Ghost Pirates goal against the Everblades on Teddy Bear Toss Night. All donations benefit Memorial Health Children's Hospital, presented by Memorial Health and Publix.

Star Wars Night - December 26

A galaxy far, far away comes to Savannah! Step into the saga at Star Wars Night, where costumes, lightsabers, and galactic fun collide in a South Division battle with the Stingrays.

Ghost Riders Night - January 10

Saddle up against the Gladiators! It's Ghost Riders Night, bringing together the spirit of the west and the thrill of the ice for one unforgettable evening at Enmarket Arena.

School Day Game, presented by Country Financial - January 13

School's out... for hockey! Bring your classmates and enjoy a fun-filled School Day Game versus the Greenville Swamp Rabbits that starts bright and early at 10:30 am! Country Financial presents the first-ever School Day Game in Ghost Pirates history.

Pediatric Cancer Support Night, presented by Memorial Health - January 18

Together, we fight for brighter futures. Enjoy family fun and the Ghost Pirates vs. South Carolina while supporting pediatric cancer awareness, presented by Memorial Health. The game falls on a Publix Family Funday!

Youth Sports Weekend, presented by Optim Orthopedics - January 30, 31

Future stars take the spotlight! Join us for Youth Sports Weekend as the Ghost Pirates celebrate young athletes and the spirit of sports in a two-game series with Orlando, presented by Optim Orthopedics.

Olympics Night: Miracle in SAV - February 7

Relive the magic of 1980! Join the Savannah Ghost Pirates against Florida at Enmarket Arena for Olympics Night, celebrating one of USA Hockey's greatest moments with thrilling on-ice action and patriotic fun.

Toy Story Jersey Night ft. Zurg - February 13

Zurg has arrived! The Ghost Pirates channel the galaxy's most feared emperor for Toy Story Jersey Night, featuring themed jerseys and intergalactic fun.

Green Out Night, presented by Country Financial - March 13

Go green or go home! Fill the stands in Ghost Pirates green for Green Out Night at Enmarket Arena against the Solar Bears, presented by Country Financial.

St. Patrick's Party - March 16

Get your green on and join the Savannah Ghost Pirates for a shamrockin' good time at Enmarket Arena! Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with festive fun, giveaways, and a new foe with the visiting Toledo Walleye!

Ghost Parrots Night - March 21

Hockey goes tropical! Kick back at Ghost Parrots Night, where island vibes, beach beats, and Ghost Pirates hockey against Greenville bring the party to Enmarket Arena!

Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Game, presented by Memorial Health - March 22

Honoring those who care for us all. Join us for Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Night against Atlanta, dedicated to the incredible individuals who serve our community, presented by Memorial Health. The game falls on a Publix Family Funday!

Fan Appreciation, presented by Publix - April 12

It's our turn to cheer for you! Join the Savannah Ghost Pirates for Fan Appreciation, presented by Publix, as we celebrate the best fans in the ECHL with a night full of fun against Atlanta! The game falls on a Publix Family Funday!

Troop Thursdays, presented by VyStar Credit Union - October 23, December 11, January 8 and February 5, March 5, March 12

Salute to service! Join us for Troop Thursdays as we honor military members and their families with special recognitions throughout the season, presented by VyStar Credit Union.

Family Fundays, presented by Publix - December 7, December 21, January 18, February 22, March 22, April 12

Want a fun day with the family? Join the Ghost Pirates for every Sunday game this season for a FAMILY FUNDAY, presented by Publix, with outdoor inflatables, yard games, and more before the game! On Publix Family Fundays, the Ghost Pirates will don Publix-themed uniforms every Sunday at Enmarket Arena!







