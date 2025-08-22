Americans Sign Talented Young Blueliner to the Roster

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson, are proud to announce the signing of defenseman Jackson Decker, to a contract for the 2025-2026 season.

Jackson Decker is offensive minded defenseman, who played his collegiate hockey at Canisius College, in Buffalo, New York. The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound blueliner finished fourth on his team in scoring during the 2023-2024 season with 17 points in 35 games. He was the Alternate Captain of his team in 24-25 putting 13 points in 34 games.

"J ackson (Decker) was Canisius' top scoring defenseman during his college career," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "He's a really good fit for our transition game, but he also led his team in hits."

The resident of Algonquin, Illinois also played three seasons of junior hockey. Two of the three in the USHL with the Omaha Lancers. One season with the Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League where he had 18 points in 36 games.

Jackson Decker joins Harrison Blaisdell, Hudson Wilson, Quinn Warmuth, Michael Gildon, Brayden Watts, Colton Hargrove, Spencer Asuchak, Thomas Caron, Brad Morrison, Matt Register, Kevin Spinozzi, Anthony Costantini, and Marco Costantini as announced players on the Americans 2025-2026 roster. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements to come.

