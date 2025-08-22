Forward Caden Villegas Re-Signs with Adirondack

Adirondack Thunder forward Caden Villegas

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Caden Villegas to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Villegas, 24, played 12 games late last season with the Thunder and recorded three points (1g, 2a).

Prior to joining Adirondack last season, Villegas served as the Union College assistant captain and recorded 29 points (7g, 22a) in 36 games. His 22 assists and 29 points were both tied for the team lead. In 139 games with Union College, the Plano, Texas native had 80 points (29g, 51a) and a plus/minus rating of +8.

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound forward was named ECAC Hockey Forward of the Week (3/11/24), ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week (12/13/21) and ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team (2021-22, 2022-23).

Prior to beginning his collegiate career, Villegas played for the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League during the 2020-21 season and had 17 points.

