Lions Bring Back Another Leader
Published on August 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have signed forward Logan Nijhoff to a new contract.
The forward was a key part of the Lions' success last season, tallying 25 goals and 24 assists for 49 points in 58 games. He added 3 goals and 9 assists for 12 points during the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Logan stood out not only through his offensive production but also with his physical play, delivering several solid hits throughout both the regular season and the playoffs. He also played a crucial role in the locker room as part of the team's leadership group.
The Comox, British Columbia native was rewarded for his work when he signed a professional tryout contract with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.
Before joining the Lions organization, the forward had stints within the Anaheim Ducks system with the San Diego Gulls (AHL) and Tulsa Oilers (ECHL), as well as in the Chicago Blackhawks system with the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) and Indy Fuel (ECHL).
