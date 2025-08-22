Icemen Announce 2025-26 Promo Schedule

Published on August 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the team's Promotional Night Schedule for the 2025-2026 season.

The Icemen will once again bring back a family-friendly lineup of promotional night that also caters different themes and interests for fans. Several staple nights such as the Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 13), Lizard Kings Weekend (January 23 & 24), Military Weekend (Feb. 28, March 1), Guns 'n Hoses (April 11), will all return to the promo lineup, while Buffalo Sabres Affiliate Night is back for a second season and will take place on (January 3).

The following is the Icemen's 2025-26 Promotional Night Schedule (please note additional promos maybe added throughout the season):

November 7 & 8

Opening Weekend! Presented by Community First Credit Union. Join us for the season opener as we kick off the eighth season of Icemen Hockey. The team will wear special Community First Themed Jerseys.

November 8

UF vs. FSU Hockey Game. It's a Hockey Doubleheader as the University of Florida and Florida State University hockey teams do battle prior to the Icemen game!

November 13 & February 3

School Day Games, Rise and Shine! A fun and educational field trip day for students across the area as local schools will be in attendance. Game time for both games is set 10:30 a.m.

November 15

Country Night! We are going country, with themed specialty jerseys and more.

November 22 & March 20

Pucks & Paws Night, presented by Forever Vets Animal Hospital. Bring your furry friend to the game! A dog race will also take place during the intermission!

November 26

Gobble Wobble, presented by Wicked Barley! Kick off the holiday season with a pre-game event that features an hour of drinks and snacks as we celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family! For special ticket and drink packages contact the Icemen office.

December 13

Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Community First Credit Union. Join us for one of the most festive games of the season. Bring a new or gently used teddy bear or stuffed animal to the game and throw it out onto the ice when the Icemen score their first goal! The team will round up the plush toys and distribute them to children's charities across the area. It's quite the spectacle to see, so come take part in the fun for a great cause!

December 26

Margaritaville Night! Parrot Heads Unite! Join us as we get whisked away to a hockey island, full of Jimmy Buffet music and themes. The Icemen will wear special themed jerseys on this night. Don't forget your sandals and shades.

January 3

Affiliate Night, presented by Ruby Beach Brewing! The Icemen will wear specialty themed jerseys designed to the likeness of our awesome NHL affiliate the Buffalo Sabres!

January 9

Cowabunga Night! Centuries ago, before it was Jacksonville, and before it was Duval, Jacksonville went by another name, Cowford for its cow ranching history. We are combing our cowboy roots for beachside vibes as the Icemen rebrand with a new logo and jerseys for one night!

January 23 & 24

Lizard Kings Weekend! We are turning back the clock to the 1990s as we pay homage to the Jacksonville Lizard Kings. The Icemen will wear special Lizard King Themed jerseys, as we transform the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena into the Reptilian Pavilion once again.

January 31

Star Wars Night! The Force will be strong on this night. Come out and enjoy the fun as the team will wear special Star Wars themed jerseys while Star Wars cosplay characters will be on hand.

February 1

India Day! Joins us as we celebrate India heritage.

February 14

Toy Story Jersey Night! "To infinity and beyond!" Join us for a fun throwback night to a classic, as the Icemen will wear special Toy Story themed jerseys. A great night for family fun!

February 28 & March 1

Military Appreciation Weekend, presented by CSX & Nimnicht Family of Dealerships! Join the Icemen for Military Appreciation Weekend as we honor Veterans, those who have served and are currently serving. With the help of local companies, we will be providing complimentary tickets to all Military & Veterans. The Icemen will be sporting Military themed jerseys that will be up for auction following the game. Military packages for businesses are currently available!

March 14

Wizard Night, presented by Lee & Cates Glass!

Prepare your wands for a magical night as we celebrate Wizard Night! We will separate the Icemen team into four houses for the game. Choose your favorite house and get ready to cheer for a chance to win a prize! Icemen will wear special Wizard-themed jerseys!

March 15

Kids Takeover! This game is for the kids, so bring the family for a fun afternoon.

April 2

Paint the Ice! After the game, fans can show off their artistic skills by painting the ice!

April 3

White Out Cancer Night, presented by Liberty Landscape Supply! Join us in the fight against cancer! The Icemen will honor those that have fought and are fighting their battle with cancer on Cancer Awareness Night. We will be hosting an intermission luminaria ceremony to honor all. The Icemen will also wear special cancer awareness themed jerseys that will be auctioned off.

April 4

Hockey is For Everyone Night! The Icemen are celebrating Hockey Is for Everyone as we promote inclusion both on and off the ice.

April 10

Mascot Games & Marvel Night featuring Spiderman, presented byShowtime Sports Cards & Collectibles! Marvel Fans Assemble! The Icemen will wear special Spiderman-Themed jerseys in a game that will also feature Fang and several of his mascot friends! Spiderman will also be on hand! Meet-and-greet packages will be announced at a later date.

April 11

Guns N' Hoses

Guns N' Hoses is back! Join us for a hockey double-header as before the Icemen game, our local Police and Firefighters battle head-to-head on the ice for bragging rights. This game is always competitive and intense, so don't miss out. Your ticket will gain you access to both the Guns N' Hoses and the Icemen game at 7pm.

April 12

Icemen Award Show, presented by Ruby Beach Brewery! Arrive early as we recognize the accomplishments of Icemen players for the 2024-25 season.

April 12

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Community First Credit Union!

The Icemen will be celebrating the best fans in the ECHL on Fan Appreciation Night. The night will feature giveaways and more! Come early as we host the Annual Icemen Award Show presented by Ruby Beach Brewing.

Season Long Promotions

Every Sunday is a Publix Family Funday Game - Janury 25, February 1, March 1, 15 & 22, April 12

Don't miss out on the fun for Publix Family Funday! All fans are invited down to the ice to take a shot on net after the game! Sunday games start at 3:00 p.m. The Icemen will wear special Publix-Themed jerseys for each Sunday game.

Teacher Appreciation Nights - November 26 & 29 March 13, 14, 15, presented by Community First Credit Union! Teachers may receive a discounted ticket when they present their valid school ID.

$3 Beer & Wine Wednesdays, Nov. 26, Dec. 3 & 17, January 7 and February 11.

Enjoy $3 beer and wine specials for every Wednesday home games this season!

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale! The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







