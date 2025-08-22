Admirals Sign Forward Tanner Andrew for 2025-26 Season

Norfolk Admirals forward Tanner Andrew

Norfolk, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Tanner Andrew to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Andrew, 25, joins the Admirals for his first full season as a professional. He played the previous four seasons at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). Last year, Andrew was the team captain and finished with 16 points (7g, 9a). In his Tigers career, Andrew played in 139 games with 59 points (24g, 35).

"Tanner Andrew is an interesting young player with good skating ability," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He has quiet leadership abilities, but is looking to break out at center or right wing for us with scoring more goals this year, without sacrificing his overall game and usage on the penalty kill."

The Manitoba native signed a standard player contract with the Admirals on March 7 and played in four games with Norfolk, tallying four assists. Andrew played in his first professional game just hours after he signed his contract against the Florida Everblades. He picked up his first pro point (assist) on March 11 against the Maine Mariners.

The 2025-26 Admirals roster currently consists of 13 players (nine forwards, four defensemen):

D - Carson Musser

D - Josh McDougall

D - Connor Fedorek

D - Jaden Shields

F - Brandon Osmundson

F - Grant Hebert

F - Jace Isley

F - Sean Montgomery

F - German Yavash

F - Marko Reifenberger

F - Jack O'Leary

F - Matt Crasa

F - Tanner Andrew

