Gargoyles Unveil Inaugural Season Jerseys at Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

Published on August 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - In front of an excited crowd of fans, the Greensboro Gargoyles officially unveiled their inaugural season jerseys on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at Piedmont Hall. The event marked a major milestone in the return of professional hockey to Greensboro.

The evening featured appearances by Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Head Coach Scott Burt, Zawyer Sports executives, and members of the Gargoyles front office. Fans in attendance enjoyed a meet-and-greet with Coach Burt, food and drinks, and the first chance to see and purchase the brand new Gargoyles jerseys.

The jerseys were revealed through a video, drawing cheers from the crowd after statements from Zawyer Sports & Entertainment CEO, Andy Kaufmann. The set includes:

Purple Primary -Purple base with the primary logo on the chest, trimmed by a bold white stripe outlined in black and gold. Shoulders are purple and plated with the G logo, while the sleeves feature a white stripe topped with a gold accent.

White Primary - White base trimmed by a sharp stripe in purple, gold, and black. The shield logo is featured on the chest, while the shoulders are purple and plated with the G logo. Sleeves include a black stripe accented with gold.

Black Alternate - Clean black with the head logo on the chest. A crisp purple stripe ascends the shoulder plate, runs through the middle of the sleeve, and finishes along the bottom of the jersey. The two-tone design is highlighted by the shield logo featured on each shoulder plate.

"It's an exciting day for our fans as they have eagerly awaited the release of these jerseys," said Zawyer Sports & Entertainment CEO Andy Kaufmann. "The jerseys look amazing, and they give our team a look and identity that Greensboro can be proud of. I cannot wait to see the jerseys in action on the ice and in the stands worn by our fans." Gargoyles jerseys and merchandise are now available for purchase at Gargoyleshockey.com/merch.

The excitement continues to build toward the inaugural season, beginning on October 18th & 19th when the Gargoyles play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







