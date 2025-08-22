Worcester Railers HC Sign Jordan Kaplan for 2025-26 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Jordan Kaplan to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Kaplan, 28, returns to Worcester for his second full season under contract with the Railers. The 5' 10", 170 lb forward played in a career high 68 games for Worcester last season, which was good for second most among forwards and fifth on the team. Kaplan set career highs in goals (18), assists (31) and points (49) during the 2024-25 campaign, along with penalty minutes (108). He was third on the team in points behind only Anthony Repaci (65) and Connor Welsh (57). This will be Kaplan's fifth season playing professional hockey.

"Jordan is a big player for us," Tuzzolino said. "I feel that last year was his best year yet and it wasn't even close to the type of player he can be. He plays a tough physical brand of hockey and he can also get you on the scoreboard.

"The type of compete and the effort he brings day and day out, whether it's practice or a game, is what we look forward to this year."

Prior to professional hockey, the Bridgewater, NJ native skated at the University of Vermont for one season and Sacred Heart University for three, amassing 58 points (26G, 32A) in 116 collegiate games played.

"I really made Worcester a home last year," Kaplan said. "This season coming in, there should be no hesitation... It's a win now mentality. We're taking that to the next level this year and I'm excited to be a part of that."

The Railers have announced twenty players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Kaplan joins Riley Ginnell, Tyler Kobryn, Anthony Callin, Tanner Schachle, Porter Schachle, Noah Kane, Kabore Dunn, Riley Piercey, Darien Kielb, Matt DeMelis, Ryan Mahshie, Jake Stevens, Kolby Johnson, Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the twentieth signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

