Fish Welcome Back Nolan Moyle for Upcoming Season

TOLEDO, OH - Forward Nolan Moyle returns for his first full season in Toledo and third as a professional after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Moyle, a native of Briarcliff Manor, New York, returns to the Pond after posting 15 points (6G, 9A), 20 penalty minutes, and a +1 in 32 regular season games with Toledo after signing with the team on January 19. The 26-year-old added five assists and eight penalty minutes over 20 playoff games last season. Prior to signing with Toledo mid-season, he posted two points (1G, 1A) and a -4 in 12 games with the Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.

Moyle's Toledo action is his only pro action in the United States, but he played two KHL seasons with Kunlun, tallying 13 points (5G, 8A), 24 penalty minutes, and a -8 over 67 games. Prior to turning pro, Moyle played five seasons at the University of Michigan, accumulating 46 points (24G, 22A), 156 penalty minutes, and a +15 in 164 games as a Wolverine, including one season as the team captain, and another as an alternate captain.







