Thunder Re-Sign Forward T.J. Friedmann

Published on August 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward T.J. Friedmann

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward T.J. Friedmann to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Friedmann, 27, returns to Adirondack after recording 22 points (12g, 10a) in 58 games last season. In 88 total regular-season games with the Thunder, the St. Louis, Missouri native has 32 points (18g, 14a) and 33 penalty minutes. Friedmann also had three assists in 14 playoff games during the 2023-24 campaign.

Prior to his professional career, Friedmann played five seasons at NCAA (D1) Quinnipiac University. In 170 games, the right-shooting forward had 28 goals and 30 assists for 58 points and helped capture a NCAA Championship in 2022-23 and three ECAC Regular Season Championships in a row.

Prior to his professional career, Friedmann played five seasons at NCAA (D1) Quinnipiac University. In 170 games, the right-shooting forward had 28 goals and 30 assists for 58 points and helped capture a NCAA Championship in 2022-23 and three ECAC Regular Season Championships in a row.

