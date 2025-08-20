Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced their promotional schedule for the 2025-26 regular season schedule. The Cyclones will don 12 unique specialty jerseys this season and host 17 giveaway nights this season.

First Face-Off will kickstart the 2025-26 regular season with the Cyclones hosting the Wheeling Nailers at Heritage Bank Center on Oct. 18, 2025. The Cyclones will wear their first specialty jersey of the year on Oct. 24 with the return of Peanuts Night. Brand new promotions include National Lampoon Christmas Night on Dec. 12, 2025, Grateful Dead Night on Jan. 16, 2026, Miracle on Ice Night on Feb. 13, 2026, and Read Across America Day on March 8, 2026.

Returning to the promotional schedule are fan favorites such as; Bluey Matinee Game on Nov. 8, 2025, Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 14, 2025, Star Wars Night on Jan. 31, 2026, Hockey Fights Cancer Night on March 21st, 2026, and the return of the annual Teddy Bear Toss game will take place on Jan. 24, 2026.

The Cyclones are also excited to announce that Throwback Night has been extended to Throwback Weekend on Jan. 2-3, 2026. Cincinnati will don a beloved throwback jersey that will be worn and auctioned off following the Saturday game. In addition, the highly-anticipated One Night Rebrand Night will take place on Feb. 28, 2026. Rounding out the promo schedule this season will be Fan Appreciation Matinee on April 11, 2026. 513 Fridays will also return for the 2025-26 season ($5 Craft Drafts and Seltzers, $1 Popcorn, and $3 Burgers).

For the full promotional schedule, see below:

*= Specialty Jersey

Oct. 18, 2025 - First Face-Off (Calendar Giveaway), $2 Hot Dogs, Soda, and Beer Night

Oct. 24, 2025 - Peanuts Night* (Candy Bucket Giveaway)

Oct. 30, 2025 - Pucks N' Pups, $2 Beer Night

Nov. 1, 2025 - Day of the Dead Night*

Nov. 7, 2025 - Shutout the Hate Night*

Nov. 8, 2025 - Bluey Matinee

Nov. 14, 2025 - Military Appreciation Night* (Camo Hat Giveaway)

Nov. 18, 2025 - Field Trip Day

Nov. 26, 2025 - Thanksgiving Eve, $2 Beer Night

Dec. 12, 2025 - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Night*

Dec, 26, 2025 - 513 Friday

Dec. 27, 2025 - Hockey Night in Cincinnati

Dec. 31, 2025 - New Years Eve featuring Postgame Fireworks

Jan. 2-3, 2026 - Throwback Weekend* $2 Hot Dogs, Soda, and Beer Night

Jan. 16, 2026 - Grateful Dead Night*

Jan. 17, 2026 - (Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway Matinee)

Jan, 19, 2026 - Kids Eat Free Matinee

Jan. 24, 2026 - Teddy Bear Toss Matinee

Jan. 30, 2026 - (Bank Giveaway Night)

Jan. 31, 2026 - Star Wars Night*

Feb. 1, 2026 - Mascot Birthday Matinee (Player Trading Card Giveaway)

Feb. 4, 2026 - $2 Beer Night (T-Shirt Giveaway)

Feb. 13, 2026 - Miracle on Ice Night*

Feb. 15, 2026 - (Youth Jersey Giveaway Matinee)

Feb. 25, 2026 - $2 Beer Night (Dice Giveaway)

Feb. 28, 2026 - One Night Rebrand Night*

March 1, 2026 - Mascot Keychain Giveaway Matinee

March 7, 2026 - Pucks N Pups Night featuring Weiner Dog Races

March 8, 2026 - Read Across Cincinnati Matinee*

March 13, 2026 - (Crossbody Bag Giveaway Night)

March 14, 2026 - (Plush Stick Giveaway)

March 18, 2026 - $2 Beer Night (Playing Card Giveaway)

March 20, 2026 - (Garden Gnome Giveaway Night)

March 21, 2036 - Cyclones Fights Cancer Night* (Beanie Giveaway)

April 11, 2026 - Fan Appreciation Matinee $2 Hot Dogs, Soda, and Beer Night

