Worcester Railers HC Sign Riley Ginnell for 2025-26 Season

Published on August 20, 2025

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Riley Ginnell to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Ginnell, 22, re-signs in Worcester after playing in 33 games for the team during the 2024-25 season. Ginnell was acquired via trade from the Allen Americans after 18 games in December of 2024. In 96 career ECHL games between Worcester, Allen, and the Rapid City Rush, the Calgary, AB native has 19 points (9G, 10A) along with 67 penalty minutes.

"Riley is a player who can be very versatile for us," Tuzzolino said. "We plan on utilizing his skill set and his size to our advantage. He is a great player who can play anywhere from the top of our lineup to the bottom. We really look forward to having him here this year"

Prior to playing professional hockey, the 6'4", 205lb forward skated in four seasons in the Western Hockey league with the Brandon Wheat Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, and Regina Pats. Across 163 juniors games, he has 66 points (31G, 35A), 165 penalty minutes, and a +4 rating.

"I want to take off and have a big breakout year," Ginnell said. "This is the coach and the team that will help me do that best."

The Railers have announced nineteen players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Ginnell joins Tyler Kobryn, Anthony Callin, Tanner Schachle, Porter Schachle, Noah Kane, Kabore Dunn, Riley Piercey, Darien Kielb, Matt DeMelis, Ryan Mahshie, Jake Stevens, Kolby Johnson, Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the ninteenth signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

