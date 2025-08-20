Solar Bears Re-Sign Rookie Defender Tony Follmer for 2025-26 Season

Published on August 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, proud affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today that the team has re-signed rookie defenseman Tony Follmer for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Follmer, 24, joins the Solar Bears following a four game-stint with Orlando during the 2024-25 season at the conclusion of his college hockey career at Bemidji State University. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound defenseman played four seasons for the Beavers spanning 127 games. The O'Fallon, Missouri native scored 12 points (3g-9a) and added 56 penalty minutes and was part of the 2023-24 Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Championship Team.

Prior to his collegiate career, Follmer spent three seasons in the USHL with Sioux Falls and Lincoln spanning 125 games over three seasons. Follmer captained the Stars his final junior season in 2020-21.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Jarid Lukosevicius

DEFENSEMEN: Logan Britt, Tony Follmer

