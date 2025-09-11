Florida Everblades Announce 239 Friday Schedule

Published on September 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are excited to announce the 239 Friday schedule for the 2025-2026 season! Fans can enjoy an enhanced game-day experience with our special Friday packages at Hertz Arena.

Each 239 Friday package includes two premium tickets, one official program, and exclusive game-themed items, making every Friday game an event to remember.

Here's what fans can look forward to:

239 Friday Schedule:

October 24, 2025: Sweets in the Suites

Twice the treats with all the fun. Enjoy two Boxes of Candy at Sweets in the Suites!

November 5, 2025: Swampee's Birthday

Celebrate Swampee's Birthday with us and get two cups of Ice Cream!

November 21, 2025: Blades Fight Cancer

What's Popping? Get one bucket of Popcorn for Blades Fight Cancer night!

November 28, 2025: Blackout Night

Score big for Blackout Night with your choice of either two Long Island Iced Teas or Lynchburg Lemonades.

January 2, 2026: Winter Wonderland

Warm up at Winter Wonderland with two Hot Drinks!

January 16, 2026: Margaritaville Night

Feel like you're on vacation at Margaritaville Night, get two Kona Drafts!

January 30, 2026: Hertz Night

Snack big while you cheer with two Jumbo Hot Dogs for Hertz Night!

February 13, 2026: Canadian Night

Snack like a true Canadian with two plates of Poutine on Canadian night!

February 20, 2026: Circus Night

Step right up to Circus Night, includes one Popcorn!

March 6, 2026: Barbie Night

Pink, playful, and sweet receive two orders of Cotton Candy for Barbie Night!

March 27, 2026: Country Night

Get out your cowboy hats and boots and saddle up for Country Night with two BBQ Plates.

April 10, 2026: Skunk Ape Night

Get two slices of Pizza and go wild at Skunk Ape Night!

239 Deals are only available online at BladesTix.com/239. 239 Deals close at 5 PM on the day of the game.

In addition, we're offering Hump Day Deals for Wednesday games, where fans can enjoy $4 hot dogs and $4 Bud Light or Labatt Blue, making mid-week matchups even more enjoyable!

*Must be 21 or older to purchase alcoholic beverages. Valid ID required. Soda or water can be substituted for any alcoholic drinks.







