Fuel Announce Preseason Game against Bloomington

FISHERS - The Fuel announced last week that they will host the Bloomington Bison for a preseason game on Saturday, October 11 at 4 p.m. at the Fishers Event Center.

This will be the Fuel's first home preseason game in three years and first at the Fishers Event Center.

Last year, Indy met Bloomington seven times and won the season series 4-3.

The Fuel will drop the puck on the regular season on Friday, October 17 at 7 p.m. vs the Fort Wayne Komets. Tickets for both games will go on sale on September 21, 2025.

