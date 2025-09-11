Fuel Sign Forwards Lee Lapid and Sahil Panwar

FISHERS - The Fuel announced last week that they have signed forward Lee Lapid to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

The Ontario native joins the Fuel after three seasons in the ECHL with the Cincinnati Cyclones and Kalamazoo Wings of the Central division.

Last season, with the K-Wings, he was alternate captain while playing in 44 games. He had ten goals and 17 assists.

In Cincinnati, the 6'1 centerman played in 93 games where he scored 21 goals and 48 assists across two seasons. In the 2022-23 season, Lapid was +33, leading the team.

Prior to his professional career, the 27-year-old played four years at Canisius College, where he played 97 games, tallying 61 points.

Additionally, the Fuel announced that they have signed forward Sahil Panwar.

Panwar, 23, joins the Fuel from the Bloomington Bison, where he ended his season last year. With the Bison, he had three points in 15 games. Prior to that, Panwar played 42 games for the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

During the 2023-24 season, he started in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he scored one goal in five games. He then went to the Cincinnati Cyclones, where he played 64 games, scoring 22 goals and tallying 32 assists.

Panwar, a 6'1 center, spent a considerable amount of time in the OHL before his professional career began. He played for the Hamilton Bulldogs and the Peterborough Petes in the 2022-2023 season. He played 34 games for each team, tallying 17 points for the Petes and 52 for the Bulldogs.

The Mississauga native scored 44 points in 57 games for the Flint Firebirds during the 2021-22 season as well.

In 2019, he was with the London Knights when they were the U17 Development Camp Tournament Champions. In the 2017-2018 season, he played on the Honeybaked 16U AAA team, which won the HPHL 16U Championship. In that season, he played in 50 games, scoring 23 goals and 39 assists.







